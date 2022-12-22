Weather Alert: Dangerous cold through Friday morning

Wind chills from 15 to 30 degrees below zero
Wind chills at 8 AM Friday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that dangerous cold will continue tonight through Friday morning.

Wind chills will remain from 15 to 30 degrees below zero through midday Friday, then wind chills will climb to near zero by the afternoon. Northwest winds will remain gusty throughout the day.

Bitter cold will continue Friday night with lows in the single digits to a few degrees below zero. Lighter winds under 5 mph will lead to less of a wind chill factor.

A warming trend will take over into the weekend with highs making near to above freezing on Christmas Day. Highs will reach the lower 30s over central and eastern Kansas with 40s and 50s over western Kansas.

Even warmer weather is expected next week with highs in the 40s and 50s for several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: -6

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 14

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 1

Sat: High: 23 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 32 Low: 5 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 41 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 43 Low: 19 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 29 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 37 Partly cloudy.

