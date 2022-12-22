Winter storms knocks out power to thousands in Wichita, Valley Center

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Strong winds, snow and ice accompanied extreme cold temperatures attributed to a power outage in Wichita and Valley Center early Wednesday morning. Evergy reported about 8,000 customers lost power.

Line crews are currently working to restore power in Wichita as fast and safely as possible, according to the utility company. Crews from neighboring areas are also being brought into Wichita to assist with storm restoration. 

“Near white out conditions are being reported resulting in slower restoration times” said Evergy in a release. “Approximately 7,000 customers are currently without power as Wichita has been the primary center of this winter storm. Across Evergy’s service area about 12,000 customers are without power.”

A snow squall, a first for Wichita, moved in overnight Wednesday knocking out power to...
A snow squall, a first for Wichita, moved in overnight Wednesday knocking out power to thousands as subzero temperatures approached Thursday morning.(Evergy)

The City of Valley Center set up a warming center at the community building, 314 East Clay. According to the Evergy outage map, a little more than 1,200 customers there are without power.

If you experience an outage, report it online or by phone at 1-800-LIGHT-KS (1-800-544-4857) if you are in the Evergy Kansas Central service area. You can also track your outage online through our outage map at outagemap.evergy.com or on the Evergy mobile app. Download it for free on the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Outage text alerts can also help you stay informed about your outage. Make sure your phone number on file is up to date with your account at: Outage Alerts

