Young children, home alone, suffer smoke inhalation in Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police found three children at home alone, on Wednesday. All are under five years old.

Officers were investigating a disturbance in southeast Wichita when they saw smoke coming from a home a few doors away. When they got to th home, they found three young children ages four, two and three months old. Police said all three suffered minor smoke inhalation and were taken to the hospital.

Police found some trash on fire at the home. There was no damage inside.

Officers are speaking to the parents to find out what happened. The Exploited and Missing Child Unit is also investigating.

