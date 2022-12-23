1 killed in N. Wichita crash

Scene near 18th and Sheridan, in N. Wichita.
Scene near 18th and Sheridan, in N. Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Police on the scene of the crash near 18th Street North and Sheridan confirmed the crash is deadly. Crews responding to the scene reported one person unresponsive after the crash that happened a little before 5 p.m. At about 5:30, Wichita police confirmed that person died.

One person suffered critical injuries in a crash reported Friday evening near 18th Street North and Sheridan, in north Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed one person was unresponsive (code blue) at the scene following the crash reported a little before 5 p.m. 12 News sent a crew to gather information on what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
Baby chimp Kucheza dies at Sedgwick County Zoo
An arctic blast comes with reminders on tips to keep pipes in your home from freezing.
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather
Wichita police found three young children home alone while investigating
Mother arrested: 3 young children found home alone, kitchen on fire
timeline
Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning
Helicopter crash
Plane makes emergency landing in Wichita

Latest News

Sedgwick County dispatchers were busy on Wednesday, Dec. 21, as they fielded calls for multiple...
Sedgwick Co. dispatch takes nearly 2,000 calls during peak of weather event
Generic graphic.
North-Central Kansas Troopers investigate three deadly crashes
Local law enforcement from Wichita and the surrounding area prepared food boxes Wednesday...
Local law enforcement prepare food boxes for families in need
Crash near 21st and Rock.
2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock