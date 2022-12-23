1 killed in N. Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Police on the scene of the crash near 18th Street North and Sheridan confirmed the crash is deadly. Crews responding to the scene reported one person unresponsive after the crash that happened a little before 5 p.m. At about 5:30, Wichita police confirmed that person died.

One person suffered critical injuries in a crash reported Friday evening near 18th Street North and Sheridan, in north Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed one person was unresponsive (code blue) at the scene following the crash reported a little before 5 p.m. 12 News sent a crew to gather information on what led up to the crash.

