About 1,000 without power in west Wichita

A little more than 1,000 Evergy customers are without power in west Wichita as of Dec. 23, 2022.
A little more than 1,000 Evergy customers are without power in west Wichita as of Dec. 23, 2022.(Evergy)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A little more than 1,000 Evergy customers are without power in west Wichita.

According to the Evergy outage map, the impacted area runs from 21st to 29th Street and from Tyler to Maize Road.

Two major stores, Walmart and Dillons, are located at the intersection of 21st and Maize Road. Walmart employees said their store had power. A recording from Dillons said the store was unable to take calls at the time.

12 News has a message into Evergy to find out what caused the outage and when they expect the power to be turned back on.

