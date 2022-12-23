Charities in need of volunteers during holiday season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Christmas a couple of days away, many of us have our gifts wrapped and placed under the tree. But there are some gifts that don’t need wrapping.

Some Wichita charities say the gift of your time and volunteering is most important, especially in helping those in need during the holidays.

Nonprofit organizations like the Salvation Army and the Lord’s Diner say the need is greater now than ever.

“Our families are really starting to feel the impact of the economy and inflation. And so as we’re coming into Christmas, we’re seeing more and more individuals and families, many of whom are working but they’re just having difficulties paying bills,” said Major Merrill Powers with the Salvation Army.

While the Salvation Army serves the community 365 days a year, Maj. Powers said most of the fundraising is done during the Christmas season, and that takes the help of volunteer bell ringers.

The mission of the Lord’s Diner is to combat hunger in the community. Outside of food, volunteer coordinator Sarah Hoffman said, other items can be donated to help the needy during this cold holiday season.

“We’re really in need of gloves like good warm, sturdy gloves and blankets, thick blankets that you know if you’re out on the streets, it’s something to keep you warm at night. So those are our biggest needs right now, gloves and blankets. But we always need volunteers to help cook the food or serve the food throughout the day,” she said.

Both nonprofits say the holiday season is all about encouraging people to understand the importance of loving your community and the people around you.

“It’s a great way to get to know the people in your community, whether it’s fellow volunteers or it’s the guests that come in and eat,” said Hoffman. “It is a tremendous need. And to make that all happen just requires that we have the community’s support.”

You can register to volunteer at either the Salvation Army or the Lord’s Diner by visiting their websites. Find other organizations in need of volunteers, by calling 211 or visiting https://www.volunteerkansas.org/,

