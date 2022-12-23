Cold again Christmas Eve

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will continue through Christmas Eve with a slow warming trend expected over the next few days.

It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas Eve with morning low temperatures in the single digits to as cold as 5 below zero. Afternoon highs will reach the 20s over central and eastern Kansas with 30s over western Kansas.

Slightly warmer weather is expected on Christmas Day with highs in the lower 30s over central and eastern Kansas with 40s and 50s over western Kansas.

A weak storm system will bring a chance of a wintry mix during the evening on Christmas and into the night over central and eastern Kansas. Some light snow and ice accumulation will be possible, but it is still too early to know exactly how much.

Much warmer weather is expected next week with highs in the 40s and 50s for several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 2

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. High: 24

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 7

Sun: High: 32 Mostly sunny; chance of a wintry mix overnight.

Mon: High: 35 Low: 25 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 15 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy; chance of light rain overnight.

