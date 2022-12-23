Cold again Christmas Eve

Highs in the 20s and 30s
Forecast high temperatures Christmas Eve.
Forecast high temperatures Christmas Eve.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will continue through Christmas Eve with a slow warming trend expected over the next few days.

It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas Eve with morning low temperatures in the single digits to as cold as 5 below zero. Afternoon highs will reach the 20s over central and eastern Kansas with 30s over western Kansas.

Slightly warmer weather is expected on Christmas Day with highs in the lower 30s over central and eastern Kansas with 40s and 50s over western Kansas.

A weak storm system will bring a chance of a wintry mix during the evening on Christmas and into the night over central and eastern Kansas. Some light snow and ice accumulation will be possible, but it is still too early to know exactly how much.

Much warmer weather is expected next week with highs in the 40s and 50s for several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 2

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. High: 24

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 7

Sun: High: 32 Mostly sunny; chance of a wintry mix overnight.

Mon: High: 35 Low: 25 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 15 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy; chance of light rain overnight.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
Baby chimp Kucheza dies at Sedgwick County Zoo
An arctic blast comes with reminders on tips to keep pipes in your home from freezing.
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather
Wichita police found three young children home alone while investigating
Mother arrested: 3 young children found home alone, kitchen on fire
timeline
Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning
Helicopter crash
Plane makes emergency landing in Wichita

Latest News

Bitter cold weather will continue through the weekend.
Weather Alert: Dangerously Cold Temperatures Continue
Wind chills at 8 AM Friday.
Weather Alert: Dangerous cold through Friday morning
timeline
Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning
Forecast snow tonight through Thursday morning.
Weather Alert: Bitter cold and snow tonight and Thursday