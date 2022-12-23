Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.

When responders put out the fire, they found a person dead inside the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

