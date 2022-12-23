Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission

One fatal after fire near Topeka Rescue Mission
One fatal after fire near Topeka Rescue Mission(wibw)
By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.

When responders put out the fire, they found a person dead inside the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
Baby chimp Kucheza dies at Sedgwick County Zoo
An arctic blast comes with reminders on tips to keep pipes in your home from freezing.
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather
Wichita police found three young children home alone while investigating
Mother arrested: 3 young children found home alone, kitchen on fire
timeline
Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning
A winter storm is bringing dangerous cold temperatures and snow across Kansas.
LIVE BLOG: Wichita welcomes winter with record-low wind chill; historic snow squall warning

Latest News

Wakeeney, Kan., is known as the "Christmas Town on the Plains."
Wakeeney, Kan.: ‘Christmas town on the Plains’
Volunteers
Charities say your time is valuable this holiday season
Eisenhower Airport
Traveling for the holidays? Be sure to ‘pack your patience’
Eisenhower Airport
Winter storm hampers holiday travel
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
Sedgwick County deputy charged with disorderly conduct