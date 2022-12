Plane makes emergency landing in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A flight headed from Phoenix to Chicago made an emergency landing in Wichita Thursday night.

Airport police and fire responded to the emergency around 8:27 p.m. after American Airlines Flight 866 reported trouble with its left engine.

The Boeing 737-800 landed safely at Eisenhower Airport. Passengers were deplaned and housed overnight at a nearby hotel, according to airport dispatchers.

No injuries were reported.

Airport Police and Fire are responding to an Alert 2 on a Commercial Aircraft reporting engine trouble. @flyict — Chief Roger Xanders (@ictpolicenfire) December 23, 2022

