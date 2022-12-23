Sedgwick Co. dispatch takes nearly 2,000 calls during peak of weather event

Sedgwick County dispatchers were busy on Wednesday, Dec. 21, as they fielded calls for multiple...
Sedgwick County dispatchers were busy on Wednesday, Dec. 21, as they fielded calls for multiple crashes on highways in and around Wichita.(WichWay.org)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday and Thursday were busy days for Sedgwick County Communications due to the freezing fog and drizzle on Wednesday. 911 dispatchers fielded more than 1,900 calls related to the weather.

More than half of those came in between noon and 5 p.m. By Thursday, they had taken more than a thousand calls up until 4:30 p.m.

The emergency communications department would like to remind drivers in Sedgwick County that the Emergency Accident Report Plan (EARP) is in effect. That means, people should not to call 911 for car crashes that do not result in any injuries and don’t involve alcohol or drugs.

They also ask that you not call about downed tree limbs that aren’t obstructing roads or to request sand trucks or snow plows. They do not dispatch for power outages unless there is a related medical emergency.

If you get stuck on the road, they say your location can be tracked using your cell phone, but it helps if you can give them a general idea of where you are.

“The best thing a 911 caller can do is try to always understand where you’re at, especially when you’re driving on those highways. Watch those mile marker signs, watch the intersections you’re passing through, that way if something happens, you can tell 911 where they need to go,” said Luke Blakenship, Support Services Major for Sedgwick County 911.

Remember, you can always text 9-1-1 in an emergency, if there is any reason you can’t make a phone call.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
Baby chimp Kucheza dies at Sedgwick County Zoo
An arctic blast comes with reminders on tips to keep pipes in your home from freezing.
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather
A winter storm is bringing dangerous cold temperatures and snow across Kansas.
LIVE BLOG: Wichita welcomes winter with record-low wind chill; historic snow squall warning
Wichita police found three young children home alone while investigating
Mother arrested: 3 young children found home alone, kitchen on fire
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police officer charged with official misconduct

Latest News

Generic graphic.
North-Central Kansas Troopers investigate three deadly crashes
Local law enforcement from Wichita and the surrounding area prepared food boxes Wednesday...
Local law enforcement prepare food boxes for families in need
Crash near 21st and Rock.
2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock
Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Two I-135 ramps in Newton to close next week