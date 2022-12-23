Sedgwick Co. dispatch takes nearly 2,000 calls during peak of weather event

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday and Thursday were busy days for Sedgwick County Communications due to the freezing fog and drizzle on Wednesday. 911 dispatchers fielded more than 1,900 calls related to the weather.

More than half of those came in between noon and 5 p.m. By Thursday, they had taken more than a thousand calls up until 4:30 p.m.

The emergency communications department would like to remind drivers in Sedgwick County that the Emergency Accident Report Plan (EARP) is in effect. That means, people should not to call 911 for car crashes that do not result in any injuries and don’t involve alcohol or drugs.

They also ask that you not call about downed tree limbs that aren’t obstructing roads or to request sand trucks or snow plows. They do not dispatch for power outages unless there is a related medical emergency.

If you get stuck on the road, they say your location can be tracked using your cell phone, but it helps if you can give them a general idea of where you are.

“The best thing a 911 caller can do is try to always understand where you’re at, especially when you’re driving on those highways. Watch those mile marker signs, watch the intersections you’re passing through, that way if something happens, you can tell 911 where they need to go,” said Luke Blakenship, Support Services Major for Sedgwick County 911.

Remember, you can always text 9-1-1 in an emergency, if there is any reason you can’t make a phone call.

