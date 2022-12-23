Sedgwick County deputy charged with disorderly conduct

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office charged a deputy with misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Thursday. The charge stems from an incident with a citizen that occurred while the deputy was working an approved off-duty job as a uniformed sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy, Cameron Zane, has been employed by the sheriff’s office for three years.

In addition to the criminal case, the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an investigation.

“The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is a professional organization that honors our core values of, Integrity, Duty, Ethics, Attitude, Leadership and Service. The Sheriff’s Office takes pride in demonstrating these values on a daily basis. Every alleged complaint is taken seriously and is investigated either criminally or internally including false complaints of misconduct,” said the sheriff’s office.

