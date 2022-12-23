Traveling for the holidays? Be sure to ‘pack your patience’

Whether driving or flying, those traveling for the holidays found it difficult to make it to their destination on Thursday due to severe winter weather.
By KWCH Staff and Alex Jirgens
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday’s winter storm caused flights out of Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport to either be delayed or canceled - and travel to be at a standstill. Once the worst passed, people started to take advantage of the clearing conditions to get to their Christmas destinations, not letting the weather get in the way of their holiday plans.

Matt Tice and his family are flying back to Orlando after spending time in the Sunflower State - thankful to be flying as planned.

“We were looking at it closely from McPherson. We noticed a lot of flights were canceled,” said Tice.

Shawnique Sudler is heading east to visit family in Baltimore.

“I’m grateful that I was able to get on another flight. It was a surprise, I didn’t tell anyone I was coming!” said Sudler.

Some opted to get behind the wheel to head to their destinations - including Aidan and Emily Murray and their parents - who are driving from Manitoba, Canada to Texas. During their drive south, they saw 25 cars in the ditch.

“It was pretty blinding on the roads. Lots of snow. Roads were pretty bumpy too,” said the Murrays.

William Sheppard traveled with his family from Texas to the Lawrence area. He said whether you’re flying or driving, be sure to pack your patience.

“Take it slowly, take it carefully, get home when you get home, be happy when you can,” he said.

If you’re flying out of Wichita, be prepared for flight delays and cancelations for both arrivals and departures. You can check the current flight schedule at flywichita.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
Baby chimp Kucheza dies at Sedgwick County Zoo
An arctic blast comes with reminders on tips to keep pipes in your home from freezing.
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather
Wichita police found three young children home alone while investigating
Mother arrested: 3 young children found home alone, kitchen on fire
timeline
Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning
A winter storm is bringing dangerous cold temperatures and snow across Kansas.
LIVE BLOG: Wichita welcomes winter with record-low wind chill; historic snow squall warning

Latest News

Eisenhower Airport
Winter storm hampers holiday travel
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
Sedgwick County deputy charged with disorderly conduct
Helicopter crash
Plane makes emergency landing in Wichita
Sedgwick County dispatchers were busy on Wednesday, Dec. 21, as they fielded calls for multiple...
Sedgwick Co. dispatch takes nearly 2,000 calls during peak of weather event