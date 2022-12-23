Traveling for the holidays? Be sure to ‘pack your patience’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday’s winter storm caused flights out of Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport to either be delayed or canceled - and travel to be at a standstill. Once the worst passed, people started to take advantage of the clearing conditions to get to their Christmas destinations, not letting the weather get in the way of their holiday plans.

Matt Tice and his family are flying back to Orlando after spending time in the Sunflower State - thankful to be flying as planned.

“We were looking at it closely from McPherson. We noticed a lot of flights were canceled,” said Tice.

Shawnique Sudler is heading east to visit family in Baltimore.

“I’m grateful that I was able to get on another flight. It was a surprise, I didn’t tell anyone I was coming!” said Sudler.

Some opted to get behind the wheel to head to their destinations - including Aidan and Emily Murray and their parents - who are driving from Manitoba, Canada to Texas. During their drive south, they saw 25 cars in the ditch.

“It was pretty blinding on the roads. Lots of snow. Roads were pretty bumpy too,” said the Murrays.

William Sheppard traveled with his family from Texas to the Lawrence area. He said whether you’re flying or driving, be sure to pack your patience.

“Take it slowly, take it carefully, get home when you get home, be happy when you can,” he said.

If you’re flying out of Wichita, be prepared for flight delays and cancelations for both arrivals and departures. You can check the current flight schedule at flywichita.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com