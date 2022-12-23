Wakeeney, Kan.: ‘Christmas town on the Plains’

Given the title "Christmas City of the Plains," Wakeeney, Kan., has celebrated the tradition of the Christmas spirit for more than 70 years.
By KWCH Staff and Austin Morton
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAKEENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and one Kansas town is celebrating being known as “The Christmas City of the Plains.”

Wakeeney, Kan. takes Christmas seriously, celebrating the holiday with traditions that date back several generations.

“For over 70 years, we’ve had these wonderful decorations. Now in the 1950s, you couldn’t get commercially produced colored light bulbs so the community would come together and they would hand up those colored light bulbs,” explains Lynelle Schuberth, director of Wakeeney’s travel and tourism bureau.

Schuberth said the hope is for the tradition to continue for many years to come.

“People that have grown up here that maybe have moved away and they come back. My children didn’t grow up here and they come with the grandchildren every year because it’s just a fun night,” said Schuberth.

The North Pole remains open to help celebrate the Christmas spirit all year long.

“We now have Santa on the front porch so you can take your picture with Santa in June or July even when it’s 102 degrees outside,” said Schuberth.

To find out how you can celebrate the Christmas spirit, visit https://wakeeney.org/

