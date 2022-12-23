Weather Alert: Dangerously Cold Temperatures Continue

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says sunshine returns today, but we remain under the influence of an Arctic air mass. Wake-up temperatures below zero will slowly climb to near 15 degrees this afternoon. However, a gusty northwest wind between 15-25 mph will produce wind chills as cold as -30 this morning and our weather alert remains in effect until midday.

The wind will subside some tonight, but temperatures will tumble to near zero and wind chills as low as -10 mean frostbite is still a concern.

Less wind, more sunshine, and warmer temperatures are on tap for the holiday weekend. Highs in the middle 20s on Saturday will climb into the lower 30s on Christmas Day. Don’t worry about the snow. It will not melt until next week.

A fast-moving relatively weak weather maker will sweep across (eastern) Kansas on Sunday night into Monday morning. Areas along and east of I-135 may see a light wintry mix, but widespread travel troubles are not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and still very cold. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 14.

Tonight: Mostly clear, continued cold. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: -1.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and little milder. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 24.

Sun: Low: 5. High: 32. Mostly sunny, breezy; light wintry mix during the night.

Mon: Low: 26. High: 35. Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 18. High: 46. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: Low: 31. High: 55. Mostly sunny, milder.

Thu: Low: 39. High: 60. Partly cloudy, unseasonably mild.

