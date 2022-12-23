Wilson helps No 4 Kansas beat pesky Harvard 68-54

Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Jalen Wilson scored 21 points and No. 4 Kansas overcame a frigid performance from 3-point range to beat Harvard 68-54. The Jayhawks (11-1) went 4 for 20 from behind the arc, with no player besides Gradey Dick hitting one until Wilson made one with just over a minute remaining. Wilson scored 11 points in the final 6:24. Kevin McCullar added 14 points and Dick had 11, going 3 for 7 behind the arc. KJ Adams had 10. Chris Ledlum had 17 points for Harvard (8-5). Evan Nelson scored 10.

