Winter storm slows down truck drivers, keeps towing companies busy

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A powerful winter storm blanketed Kansas Thursday morning, bringing in cold and creating slick roads slick, but it also produced a lot of business for tow companies across the state.

It didn’t take long to halt the progress of some truck drivers.

“This is my first time (up north). I’m from down south and we don’t really deal with stuff like this. It was icy, man, and kind of slushy. I made it around this area about 2 o’clock when my truck went down,” said A.D., a truck driver who had been stuck for nearly six hours.

He said, even though it slowed down his trip, there are steps he takes, to keep himself safe.

“Just take your time, go slow. I can feel the wind pushing and I’m in a semi. So, if the wind’s strong enough to push this semi, then these four-wheelers, I know they got to go slow. If necessary, pull over, don’t fight it. Not me, I’m not trying to fight it,” A.D. said.

By Thursday morning, Augies Auto Repair and Towing in Hays had helped six trucks get unstuck with another dozen still on their list.

“It’s way above average,” said owner Cole Pfeifer. “We’ll hit our monthly average, maybe not quite, in a day.”

He said there’s one step that drivers can take to stay on the road.

“It’s preventative maintenance. You take care of these things, and you probably won’t have to come see me,” he said.

Even though Cole runs a business, he said he doesn’t want anyone stranded this weekend.

“It’s a family-owned business. We all want to see our families over the holidays. And get these guys back on the road, so they can get where they need to go and be back home for the holidays.”

Though the worst of the storm has passed, some streets and highways are still slick. If you’re traveling for the holidays, remember slow down and drive with caution.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com