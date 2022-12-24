2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two are dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in the 900 block S. Misson Rd. in southeast Wichita.

Wichita Police officers were called to a disturbance with shots fired at the Castle Heights Apartments just before 10 Friday night. When officers arrived they found two men; one in his 20s, one in his 40s; who had been shot. Both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers were able to locate the apartment where the disturbance took place and inside they located two people, a man and woman, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police are still in the infancy of the investigation and are working to piece together what occurred.

