Army officer searching for missing dog in Southwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Army operations officer Ross Downum knew he found a friend in a German pointer shorthair mix named Hunter.

“When he came into my life, he absolutely changed it,” Downum said.

Hunter has provided companionship and comfort for Ross, who had a stroke in May and will be medically retired from the Army next year.

“He was my go-to guy. I’d come home...he might as well be my therapy dog, because I’d tell him everything. He’s gotten me through a lot of rough times and low points through this last year alone.”

Ross was trekking through fields north of Greensburg on December 17, pheasant hunting as part of an annual hunting trip. He brought Hunter along with him. While he’s not a hunting dog, Ross worked with Hunter to get familiar.

But when Hunter heard gunfire, he ran away.

“We were walking out there ... I guess it was the additional hunters out there ... a few of them shot off at the same time. By the time I turned around, I saw Hunter hightailing it out of there.”

Ross began searching for Hunter. He spotted him, but Hunter took off again.

“He stopped about 75-100 yards away, he turned around and bolted the other direction. I didn’t see him for about three days after that. He took off across another field, I lost sight of him. It took another three days for anybody to see him.”

Ross and his family have been spreading the word throughout the area, spanning into Edwards and Pratt Counties. The support so far has been overwhelming, with residents volunteering their efforts in the search both on the ground and on social media.

After searching for several days, Ross had to leave to head to California to visit family. He’s hoping that anyone can locate Hunter and reunite them.

“I’d really like for him to come home. It would be better than any other Christmas present I’ve ever had before. Today is his birthday, and it hurt to leave Edwards and Kiowa County, knowing that I showed up with him and wasn’t able to bring him home with me.”

Hunter is a German pointer shorthair mix with white and black spots, weighing about 60-70 lbs. He was wearing a camouflage collar with rabies and contact tags, a camouflage neoprene vest, and a Sportdog training collar. If anyone has any information on Hunter’s whereabouts, contact Ross at 209-770-6591.

