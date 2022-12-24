Cold Christmas Holiday- Wintry mix possible Sunday night

Highs Christmas Eve in the 20s and 30s
Quiet weather- still cold
Quiet weather- still cold(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather conditions across the Central Plains for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however it will remain cold through the weekend.

Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon today with light wind speeds. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s by afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with high pressure over Kansas and Missouri. Temperatures will tumble back into the teens for Santa and his reindeer, then into the single digits by Christmas morning. Sunny with a warming trend across Kansas on Christmas Day. Highs near freezing in Wichita, with 40s and 50s across western Kansas.

Sunday night an approaching weather system will move in from Nebraska spreading a light wintry mix across Kansas. This disturbance may produce a few slick spots Sunday night, however this shouldn’t be a big travel issue like our last weather maker on Wednesday. Temperatures warm up above freezing through the middle of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Another chance of light rain Friday night into Saturday (New Year’s Eve).

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/W 5-10. High: 24

Christmas Eve: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 7

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy late in the day. Wind: S 10-15. High: 32

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, light wintry mix developing. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 25

Mon: High: 35 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 15 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 34 Becoming mostly cloudy, warmer.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy; chance of light rain overnight.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 35 Mostly cloudy; off/on light rain showers.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

