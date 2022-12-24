Community steps up to help family who loses house to fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the Birkey family, their holiday season completely changed after a fire in the morning hours Friday destroyed their home. Lynn, Ashley and their three children went into flight mode to escape.

“Grabbed our kids and got out of there once we realized there was no slowing the fire down,” said Lynn. “We just got as far away as we could.”

“We sat one house over and watched it burn all night.” said Ashley.

The Birkey family lost their home to the fire just days before Christmas and now are looking to get back on their feet.

The community is stepping up for the family, lending a helping hand. A GoFundMe page has raised north of $10,000 in less than 24 hours.

“When you lose everything, you don’t know what to do next.” said Lynn. “Just to have all the support coming in... we are thankful.”

Lynn and Ashley say although Christmas will look different for their family this year, they’re thankful for the community’s compassion, love and support.

“We’ve had Christmas gifts show up already... somebody already set up a tree for us,” said Lynn. “We’re going to be alright for Christmas.”

