Highway conditions improve for holiday travelers ahead of Christmas

For many Friday, Dec. 23, was the day to hit the road for holiday destinations.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - For many Friday, Dec. 23, was the day to hit the road for holiday destinations. This included heavier-than-usual traffic on interstates in Kansas, especially on Interstate 70, the state’s main artery that runs east and west. Through Friday, I-70 near Hays saw plenty of traffic in both directions.

Travelers staying in Kansas and those going farther are thankful for improved road conditions from what many experienced Wednesday and Thursday with the arrival of a winter storm.

But while the storm is behind us, it left an impact on how people are approaching the holiday weekend.

“Other than watching weather conditions, just don’t be out in the cold longer than you have to be,” a holiday traveler named Daniel advised. “The roads have been pretty clear, nothing major yet, just wind and cold.”

With clearer roads there’s optimism that more people can make it to their destinations with less worry.

