Holiday shoppers brave bitter cold to fulfill last-minute wish lists

Two days out from Christmas, people across the U.S. are working to complete last-minute shopping, buying food and completing wish lists.
By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two days out from Christmas, people across the U.S. are working to complete last-minute shopping, buying food and completing wish lists. Local grocery stores like Leeker’s Family Foods in Park City anticipate the busiest day to be on Christmas Eve, but crowds out Friday expressed an appreciation that, despite the bitter cold, the worst of this week’s winter weather is behind us.

At Leeker’s in Park City, Store Manager Steve Morrison said in his 45 years of grocery experience, the busiest days are typically right before Christmas.

“A lot of customers will be coming in, buying all kinds of different things; things to make candy, lots of fresh produce, last minute buys on hams, sweet potatoes. So, it’ll be a lot of stuff going out of the store,” Morrison said.

For fellow last-minute shoppers, Leeker’s customers who spoke with 12 News Friday afternoon offered words of wisdom, advising that it’s best to remember what you’re hopeful for this holiday season.

“I just hope everybody’s happy and remember to be thankful, and let’s hope for it to warm up like they say it’s going to,” said Leeker’s shopper Jeff Kendziorski.

