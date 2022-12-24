Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be a wide range in temperatures across the state on Christmas before a chance of rain and freezing rain arrives during the evening and into the night.

It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas with morning low temperatures in the single digits. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 30s over central and eastern Kansas, but western Kansas will warm into the 40s and 50s.

Areas of rain and freezing rain will begin to develop over northern Kansas during the evening with activity spreading through central and eastern Kansas into the night. A light glaze of ice will be possible, which could lead to slick travel Sunday night into Monday morning.

Another push of cold air will arrive on Monday with highs only reaching the 20s over central and eastern Kansas with 30s over western Kansas. Gusty north winds will make it feel colder.

A rapid warm up is expected by midweek with highs reaching the 50s statewide on Wednesday with the warmer weather continuing into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 7

Christmas Day: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 31

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 24

Mon: High: 25 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 43 Low: 12 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 34 Partly cloudy and warmer.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 38 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 35 Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 35 Decreasing clouds.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.