Seeking Christmas destination, some find ease, others find headaches

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Christmas trip was an easy present for some, while others are searching for a miracle.

Travel remains snarled for some in the U.S. The massive weather system, now on the east coast, has contributed to thousands of delayed and canceled flights just before the big day.

That’s being felt by people traveling into and out of Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport. Friday saw a number of flights canceled or delayed, similar to Thursday.

Jon Cunningham and his wife are trying to get back to Wichita. The Andover couple is stuck at the Denver Airport since their Southwest flight arrived there Thursday, and their connection to Wichita was canceled.

They want to get home before Christmas Day to be with their kids.

“A lot of anger, a lot of tears, frustration, especially watching the Wichita flight leave today, it was sickening, tearful, really sad. We’re missing our kids; we’ve been gone for nearly a week,” Cunningham said.

They’re not alone; Cunningham said many others are stuck at the airport.

Friday, the Denver airport only had one flight to Wichita. The Cunninghams are on standby for a Friday night flight to Kansas City, and if that doesn’t work, they’re on standby for the flight to Wichita Saturday.

Cunningham said, “We want to get home for Christmas really bad. With them only flying one flight out for Wichita a day, it’s making it pretty impossible.”

Cunningham said they tried to find other ways to get back home, but rental cars and Uhuals are gone, and the seats on the Grayhound bus are sold out.

He wishes the airline had better prepared for the holiday travel situation.

“I think if they knew that they weren’t going to be able to get people out of Denver International Airport, they probably should have rerouted those people before they even brought them here, especially yesterday from Vegas to Denver,” said Cunningham.

Others coming into Wichita don’t find it as challenging as the Cunninghams.

Brenden Lavallee said, “Trip was great and easy enough. Two flights, one from Baltimore to Atlanta and then from Atlanta to here. We got right out before the weather got too bad.”

It was a similarly easy flight for Travis Pardee, who is heading to Oklahoma to see family.

Pardee said, “I was actually in Chicago two days ago. Flew back yesterday morning, and it was starting to get a little crazy there, and the airports were starting to fill up, so yep, a good time to get out.”

Some of the flights taking off from Wichita were also impacted by delays and cancellations.

Mary and Billy Breckenridge are flying to Texas to be with their daughter and grandchildren.

Mary said, “I think we’re going to make it. They did up the time, but that wasn’t that much. Wasn’t even an hour, so I think we’re doing good.”

Billy said, “We felt with the snow, we might not get a chance to go. We were concerned about that we had made reservations, we thought it might be canceled.”

