2 injured after shooting Christmas morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said two men were injured after being shot in a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of N. Rock Rd. early Christmas morning.

WPD said officers were called to the area just before 4 a.m. and found two victims, an 18-year-old and 20-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two were taken to the hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

WPD said the victims are not cooperating in the investigation and ask if you have information regarding this incident to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

