2 injured after shooting Christmas morning

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said two men were injured after being shot in a drive-by...
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said two men were injured after being shot in a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of N. Rock Rd. early Christmas morning.(AP)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said two men were injured after being shot in a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of N. Rock Rd. early Christmas morning.

WPD said officers were called to the area just before 4 a.m. and found two victims, an 18-year-old and 20-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two were taken to the hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

WPD said the victims are not cooperating in the investigation and ask if you have information regarding this incident to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene near 18th and Sheridan, in N. Wichita.
Wichita man identified in deadly crash
Forecast ice amounts Sunday evening through Monday morning.
Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night
2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting
2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting
Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
Baby chimp Kucheza dies at Sedgwick County Zoo
Hunter is a German pointer shorthair mix with white and black spots, weighing about 60-70 lbs....
Army officer searching for missing dog in Southwest Kansas

Latest News

El Dorado police are searching for 89-year-old Mary Edith Smith.
El Dorado police searching for missing woman
Hunter is a German pointer shorthair mix with white and black spots, weighing about 60-70 lbs....
Army officer searching for missing dog in Southwest Kansas
2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting
2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting
Butler County family loses house to fire just days before Christmas
Community steps up to help family who loses house to fire