El Dorado police searching for missing woman

El Dorado police are searching for 89-year-old Mary Edith Smith.
El Dorado police are searching for 89-year-old Mary Edith Smith.(NA)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - El Dorado police are searching for 89-year-old Mary Edith Smith.

Police said she was last seen by family last night. Her family said they were unable to contact her today and her vehicle was missing from her apartment. Her vehicle is a white, 2017 Toyota Yaris with a Kansas handicapped license plate 8340.

Mary suffers from dementia and has lived in Butler and Sedgwick County.

If you see Mary or have had contact with her today the El Dorado Police Department asks you to call them or 911. The El Dorado Police Department can be reached through the Butler County Emergency Communications Center at (316)322-4398.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene near 18th and Sheridan, in N. Wichita.
Wichita man identified in deadly crash
Forecast ice amounts Sunday evening through Monday morning.
Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night
2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting
2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting
Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
Baby chimp Kucheza dies at Sedgwick County Zoo
Hunter is a German pointer shorthair mix with white and black spots, weighing about 60-70 lbs....
Army officer searching for missing dog in Southwest Kansas

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said two men were injured after being shot in a drive-by...
2 injured after shooting Christmas morning
Hunter is a German pointer shorthair mix with white and black spots, weighing about 60-70 lbs....
Army officer searching for missing dog in Southwest Kansas
2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting
2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting
Butler County family loses house to fire just days before Christmas
Community steps up to help family who loses house to fire