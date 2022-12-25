El Dorado police searching for missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - El Dorado police are searching for 89-year-old Mary Edith Smith.

Police said she was last seen by family last night. Her family said they were unable to contact her today and her vehicle was missing from her apartment. Her vehicle is a white, 2017 Toyota Yaris with a Kansas handicapped license plate 8340.

Mary suffers from dementia and has lived in Butler and Sedgwick County.

If you see Mary or have had contact with her today the El Dorado Police Department asks you to call them or 911. The El Dorado Police Department can be reached through the Butler County Emergency Communications Center at (316)322-4398.

