Freezing rain this evening, cold Monday

Light ice could lead to slick travel this evening into early Monday
Forecast ice this evening into early Monday.
Forecast ice this evening into early Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a quick-moving round of freezing rain will move through eastern Kansas this evening, then cold weather will continue Monday.

Freezing rain will start over northern Kansas early this evening with activity moving south later into the evening. Light ice accumulation will be possible, which could lead to slick travel conditions this evening through early Monday.

Behind this system, another push of cold air will move in on Monday with temperatures falling into the low to mid 20s during the afternoon over eastern Kansas with 30s over western Kansas. Gusty north winds will make it feel colder.

A rapid warm up will begin on Tuesday when highs will make it into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon. The warmer weather will continue through the remainder of the week ahead and will likely last into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Freezing rain before midnight, then partly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 5-10. Low: 28

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy with falling temperatures. Wind: NW/N 10-25; gusty. High: 25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 12

Tue: High: 43 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 33 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 35 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight.

