Quiet Christmas Day- wintry mix tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Merry Christmas! It’s a cold start to Christmas morning with sunshine and a few high clouds moving into Kansas.

Unofficially, with 1″ of snow still on the ground Christmas 2022 should be a “white Christmas”. Official data will come in later today. Temperatures this morning are in the single digits and teens with wind chills ranging from -5 below to 10 above zero. Clouds will be increasing across Kansas- especially through the afternoon as another fast moving weather system takes aim on the Kansas tonight. Highs will be warmest across western Kansas this afternoon, reaching the 40s and 50s. Meanwhile, still chilly in the east with temperatures only reaching the 20s and 30s.

Tonight a fast moving weather system traverses Kansas spreading light precipitation across mainly central and eastern sections of the state. It will be cold enough for freezing drizzle, flurries and light freezing rain. Accumulation amounts should remain fairly light between a Trace-0.05″ (ice), but enough to cause a few slick spots on untreated roadways from Wichita-Hutchinson-Salina eastward into Missouri. A light glaze is possible across the Flint Hills. Precipitation should move out by morning.

Monday looks cold, breezy and sunny with steady or falling temperatures through the afternoon. Highs in the 20s and 30s with a few areas of western Kansas near 40. A warming trend starts Tuesday and continues through Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s, allowing for a good thaw as we end the year. Another chance of precipitation moves in Friday. Most areas should just see a chance of rain.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Merry Christmas: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. High: 33

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. Wind: SW/W 5-10. Low: 25

Monday : Becoming mostly sunny, cold and breezy. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 28

Monday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 12.

Tue: High: 43 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 34 Partly cloudy and warmer.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 38 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 35 Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 35 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com