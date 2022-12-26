1st responders from neighboring communities work together in ice rescue

First responders from Mulvane and Derby worked together to help hunters stranded on an icy pond near Mulvane Monday morning, Dec. 26, 2022.(Mulvane Fire Rescue)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders from neighboring communities in the Wichita area worked together Monday morning in a potentially life-saving effort. Mulvane Fire Rescue on its Facebook page shared photos of an ice rescue, along with a narrative of how that happened with assistance from Derby’s fire and rescue department.

“Local hunters were out on a pond retrieving decoy’s when their boat became stuck on the Ice. The paddle they were using broke. Mulvane and Derby Water Rescue technicians were able to pull the hunters off the ice and back to the shore,” Mulvane Fire Rescue reported.

The department said it has an auto-aid agreement with Derby Fire on all water rescue calls. Monday morning, temperatures were about 21 degrees (well below freezing) when the rescue happened. Mulvane Fire Rescue reported no injuries to the hunters or firefighters.

