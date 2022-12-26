Another chilly day but a BIG warm up mid to late week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says a weak weather maker tracked across the state last night bringing freezing rain/sleet causing some slick roadways this morning. Main roads are in decent shape, but side streets/untreated streets are likely slick, so you will need to use caution during your morning commute! This afternoon will be another chilly day here in eastern Ks with highs in the low-to-mid 20s with mainly sunny skies. Western Ks will see be a tad milder with highs in the 30s and 40s, with mainly sunny skies.

The next few days the overall weather pattern looks to be relatively quiet and calm with warming high temperatures. Our average high this time of year is 44 degrees and highs are expected to climb into the 50s and near 60 mid to late week.

Thursday evening - overnight in NW KS, a weather disturbance will track by allowing for a rain/snow mix and gusty winds. As of now, it appears all of the precipitation will be focused on the NW corner of the state. It is also too early to say how much snow NW Ks will see.

Rain chances ramp up for much of the state Friday night allowing for temperatures to be a tad cooler into New Year weekend and cloudy skies. Another chance of rainfall New Year’s Day into Monday night also appears increasingly likely, but we are still a week out, so bottom line is you will need to stay tuned to forecasts!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy with falling temperatures. Wind: NW/N 10-25; gusty. High: 25

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 12

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 43

Wed: High: 56 Low: 40 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 32 Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 29 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 28 Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight.

Mon: High: 41 Low: 26 Rainy.

