Changing winds; changing temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a windy and colder day, get ready to see a much milder afternoon coming up on Tuesday as the wind changes direction and most of the area sees highs getting back above average.

On the backside of high pressure, south winds will kick in for Kansas and should lead to 60-degree weather in far western Kansas Tuesday. It won’t be as warm farther east, where highs will get stuck in the mid 40s. Everyone will have a decent amount of sunshine and what little snow remains should be gone by the end of the day. Most of central and southwest Kansas will see highs in the 50s.

A front drifts into northwest Kansas for Wednesday, which will cool temperatures down slightly. Most of the state will see highs in the 50s with some increase in clouds. There’s a chance of some light snow in far northwest Kansas Wednesday night and early Thursday. Accumulations will be little or none.

Late in the week, temperatures will turn a little colder, but we still expect highs in the 40s. The next big storm system to watch will impact the area Sunday night and Monday with chances for rain and snow. It’s too early to say how much snow we may get, but it could be a statewide precipitation event.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: N/S 5-15. Low: 14.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 43.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 35.

Wed: High: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 43 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 29 Increasing clouds; few showers overnight.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 32 Becoming mostly cloudy. Rain develops overnight.

Mon: High: 44 Low: 38 Cloudy; rain likely. Breezy.

