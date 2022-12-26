Iowa man, Salina man killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas.

In the first crash, reported about 3 p.m., the KHP report said a 2007 Buick Lucerne was traveling south on Interstate 35 (the Kansas Turnpike) at mile marker 183 in Franklin County when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the road and hit a guardrail before coming to a stop. The Buick’s driver, identified as 61-year-old Robert J. Rogers, of Muscatine, Iowa, died at the scene, the KHP report said.

In the second crash, reported about 9 p.m., the KHP report said a 1996 Cadillac Deville was travelling east on N Road in Graham County when the car’s deriver failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Avenue. The KHP report said the Cadillac left the road, rolled and came to a rest on its top, facing west.

The KHP reported the car’s driver, identified as 40-year-old Ali K. Swanson, of Salina, died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Forecast ice amounts Sunday evening through Monday morning.
Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night
After an army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this...
‘Christmas miracle’ Army serviceman’s dog is found after it went missing 5 days ago
12 News
Missing El Dorado woman found
Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
Baby chimp Kucheza dies at Sedgwick County Zoo
Hunter is a German pointer shorthair mix with white and black spots, weighing about 60-70 lbs....
Army officer searching for missing dog in Southwest Kansas

Latest News

Scene near 18th and Sheridan, in N. Wichita.
Wichita man identified in deadly crash
Sedgwick County dispatchers were busy on Wednesday, Dec. 21, as they fielded calls for multiple...
Sedgwick Co. dispatch takes nearly 2,000 calls during peak of weather event
Generic graphic.
North-Central Kansas Troopers investigate three deadly crashes
Local law enforcement from Wichita and the surrounding area prepared food boxes Wednesday...
Local law enforcement prepare food boxes for families in need