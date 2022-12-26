Iowa man, Salina man killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas.

In the first crash, reported about 3 p.m., the KHP report said a 2007 Buick Lucerne was traveling south on Interstate 35 (the Kansas Turnpike) at mile marker 183 in Franklin County when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the road and hit a guardrail before coming to a stop. The Buick’s driver, identified as 61-year-old Robert J. Rogers, of Muscatine, Iowa, died at the scene, the KHP report said.

In the second crash, reported about 9 p.m., the KHP report said a 1996 Cadillac Deville was travelling east on N Road in Graham County when the car’s deriver failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Avenue. The KHP report said the Cadillac left the road, rolled and came to a rest on its top, facing west.

The KHP reported the car’s driver, identified as 40-year-old Ali K. Swanson, of Salina, died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com