Local, state agencies across Kansas join ‘Taking Down DUI’ traffic enforcement campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From Monday, (Dec. 26) through Jan. 2, 2023, local and state law enforcement departments across Kansas are taking part in the Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign, supported through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), includes police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).

KDOT said the New Year’s holiday outranks most when it comes to the number of crashes in which at least one of the drivers involved is impaired by drugs or alcohol. The state department issued a reminder that if you’re going to drink, make preparations before you go out by setting up a ride with a sober driver.

In last month’s enforcement over the Thanksgiving weekend, the KHP made more DUI arrests than in recent years and responded to three fatal crashes, one of which was classified as a DUI.

