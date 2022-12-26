Plumber issues reminders to avoid disaster during winter months

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recent cold snap created a problem for many homes and businesses throughout the state. It’s a problem that can be common during winter months, and it can cost a lot of time and money to repair and clean up. The Finney County Sheriff’s Office is among organizations who recently faced the cold-weather issue. The law enforcement center’s lobby was under water, thanks to frozen pipes.

Though the weather is set to warm up significantly this week, pipes in homes and businesses still need to be cared for. Monday, the day after Christmas, workers with Benjamin Franklin Plumbing were among those busy fixing busted pipes across Wichita.

“Oh, it’s been crazy. We’ve had guys working pretty much around the clock trying to get these people’s water back on,” said Benjamin Franklin Plumbing Operations Manager Garrett Davis. “We’ve had people calling nonstop, 24/7.”

Davis said because of the bitter cold this past week, more homes than usual for this time of year are being affected.

“It gets into a lot more areas than just a cold day. So, it’s causing a lot more pipes to freeze and burst,” Davis explained.

He said a pipe’s location can be a big factor in how it can be fixed after it bursts.

Once a repair can be made and water is back on, Davis emphasized the importance of making sure the break is a one-time issue.

“We try to offer different options to make sure it doesn’t happen again in the future, and then educate the customer as well to help them understand why it happened,” he said.

Davis encourages home and business owners to be aware of their water valves. Doing so, he said, can help to stop the spread of water if a pipe does burst.

“You want to know where to shut your water off, so if this happens to you tonight or within the next couple of days, you know how to shut it off,” he said.

Davis said the warmer weather by itself isn’t enough to guarantee pipes won’t burst after a stretch of freezing weather. Even when the outside temperature finally gets above the freezing point, following a cold snap, Davis said it’s smart to leave taps running overnight and to open cabinet doors to allow those pipes to get some warmth.

