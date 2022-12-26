Sedgwick County Zoo: Chimp family working through healing process after Kucheza’s death

Baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, turns one month old on Dec. 15, 2022.
Baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, turns one month old on Dec. 15, 2022.(Sedgwick County Zoo)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo on Monday shared an update on its family of chimpanzees grieving the death of five-week-old Kucheza. The baby chimp died last week, the cause of which hasn’t been determined. On its Facebook age, the zoo said its veterinarians performed a necropsy on the baby chimp which will determine how he died.

“We ask for patience as we wait for answers,” the zoo said.

In a sign of improved morale since Kucheza’s death, the Sedgwick County Zoo said the chimp family, while understandably quiet and subdued over the past few days, has started to vocally greet keepers again. The zoo said one of its female chimp named Sukari has given Kucheza’s grieving mother, Mahale, a lot of extra attention and grooming.

“They are all staying close together and nesting near each other,” the zoo said. “We have been utilizing extra enrichment to keep the family distracted and provide comfort as they heal and process the week’s events.”

The Sedgwick County Zoo said it would continue to share these messages and inspire respect and conservation for Kucheza’s wild counterparts in his honor. Donations can be made to Chimpanzee conservation in honor of Kucheza: https://tickets.scz.org/webstore/shop/viewItems.aspx?cg=scz&c=donatechimp.

