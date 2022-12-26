A Sweet Season: One-on-one with K-State head coach Chris Klieman

12 News' Tejay Cleland sits down with Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman ahead of the Wildcats' first Sugar Bowl
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - 12 News’ Tejay Cleland sits down with Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman ahead of the Wildcats’ first Sugar Bowl. They discuss how the ‘Cats got to this point, what it means for the program and Coach Klieman to be in a New Years Six bowl game, and how the Wildcats match up with the Crimson Tide.

