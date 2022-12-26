A Sweet Season: Trio of Wichita K-State commits follow along historic season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a season filled with highs for the Kansas State Wildcats. Clinching their first Big 12 championship since 2012 and a trip to the Sugar Bowl has been exciting for ‘Cats fans all across Kansas. But it has been nowhere near as exciting as it has been for the Kansas State recruting class of 2023.

Wichita Collegiate safety Wesley Fair, Kapaun Mt. Carmel tight end Will Anciaux and Maize quarterback Avery Johnson are all heading from Wichita to Manhattan next season and seem to be joining at the right time.

“It’s been a blast to be able to watch them,” Anciaux said. “Knowing that I’m going to be a part of the program and all the success they’ve had this year and just being able to get up there and continue building off of that.”

“It really didn’t hit me until I realized I’m going to be going to college in less than a month,” Johnson said. “Those guys that I’m watching every Saturday are about to be my teammates.”

While it’s been fun to follow along the successes of their future teammates, it does come with an added layer to watching the games.

“It was stressful,” said Fair on the Big 12 Championship win over TCU. “I hadn’t been that stressed watching a game in a while.”

The trio has grown up playing against each other their whole lives. Now playing with eachother on the same sideline has them quite excited.

“Being on the other side of the ball isn’t necessarily the most fun when you’re playing against them,” said Anciaux.

“Knowing that I’m going to go up there and play with them at the next level is big,” said Fair.

With the groups future college home only a two hour drive from home, it’s safe to say they are bringing plenty of fans with them - both local and nationwide.

“I think it’s the best fanbase in college football,” said Johnson. “I really feel like it’s because of how big the Kansas State fan base is and whenever they see something of me, they want to support it, they want to comment, they want to repost it.”

“It’s such a family based community. Everyone cares for each other truly. I think that was one of the biggest reasons why I decided to commit to K-State,” Fair said.

Now with a chance for their future teammates and coaches to knock off Alabama and bring back a Sugar Bowl win, there’s never been a greater time to be a Wildcat.

“Man.. I’m really excited to get down there,” said Johnson. “I feel like there’s no other way to put it. I feel like my dreams are right ahead of me.”

