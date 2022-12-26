Wichita man works to bring hope to war-scarred Ukraine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the last several months, a Wichita man has made multiple trips to Ukraine since Russia’s War started in February. The non-profit he runs provides support to the people of Ukraine and aid efforts.

“It has great rewards when you get the hugs from a little girl, a young man gives you a hug, or a grandma gives you a hug or a young mom with a baby,” Global Signet Group Executive Director Mark Reimschisel said.

Reimschisel has been going to Ukraine for about three decades, many of them with the non-profit Global Signet Group. He traveled to the country earlier this year and was there in November and again this month.

“On the surface, things haven’t changed in 30 or 40 years; they look the same. I mean, the color of paints are the same, the fences are the same, the roofs are the same. The only difference today is many of the places are blown up,” Reimschisel said.

One of the focuses of the non-profit right now is supporting its partners - aid groups, faith organizations and other agencies - on the ground in Ukraine and Eastern Europe that are transporting food and other supplies to people impacted and displaced by the war.

“There’s a lot of aid being sent to the country, but they’re not always able to take advantage of the network so we become last-mile providers for many organizations because of our network on the ground.” Reimschisel said, “I think the coolest thing is to walk into a warehouse of literally hundreds of thousands of pounds of food that’s sitting on pallets and the director says can you help us, can you get this to people who need it?”

Reimschisel went with some of those groups Global Signet Group works with during his time in Ukraine. They took the supplies to areas that this war had ravaged.

“I was able to go all the way to Bakhmut, a region in the Donetsk area, and we gave food, and we gave bread to people that have really been encumbered by the Russian military, by some pretty challenging situations,” he said.

He said people throughout the country live without heat and electricity this winter but remain very determined.

“This is a tough time of year to not be in your house, to not be with your family, to be dealing with a lot of uncertainty. Our message is that there is hope, and Christmas time is a great time of hope,” said Reimschisel.

“They’re not going to give up. When I was talking to some of them about if they’re over 30 years of age, they remember what it was like in the Communist times. They told us we didn’t always have electricity, we didn’t always have water, we didn’t always have heat, and we never had a telephone in our house, ever,” he added.

While getting around the country has at times proved challenging for their convey, Reimschisel said there are also many signs of that hope as people act to rebuild their lives and country from the damage of this war.

“They’re repaving roads; they’re putting in sidewalks. People are repairing the damage from the war. Roofs were being put back on buildings that have been blown up. They’re not waiting for someone to come and help them. They’re doing it.” Reimschisel said, “Literally, from the west of the country to the east of the country, people are not just sitting there, waiting for somebody to give them some money to do this. They’re taking care of the things that need to be taken care of on their own.”

During his trip this month, Reimschisel was making sure Global Signet Group could keep a Christmas tradition they have alive.

“Not only in Ukraine but also in Moldova, that we’re going to have access to people to do that, to tell the story of Christmas. To make sure that the kids each get a present and, of course, to make sure that every kid gets some chocolate,” he said.

While that is providing something sweet to the kids who have been through so much, Reimschisel said the thing Ukrainians don’t need any help with is determination.

“They’re hard-working people, and they’re not going to give up,” he said.

During Reimschisel’s recent trips to Ukraine, he also used it to support and encourage the aid workers they work with to ensure they had what they needed as they carried out a challenging task.

Global Signet Group has a fund set up specially to support relief efforts in Ukraine, which can be found on the organization’s website.

