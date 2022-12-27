16-year-old hospitalized after shooting at party in Garden City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in Colorado after a shooting at a party in Garden City in the early hours of Christmas morning.

The Garden City Police Department says the victim was shot in the 600 block of N. 8th Street and later flown to Colorado due to the extent of his injuries. The shooting happened at 4:25 a.m. Sunday.

Police are seeking assistance in finding more information about the shooting. If you have information related to the incident, call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 620-375-7087. You can also text GCTIP and your information to Tip411 (847411).

