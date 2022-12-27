Extensive cleanup effort continues for Hillsboro church after pipe bursts on Christmas Eve

The Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church has extensive cleanup ahead after a pipe burst on Christmas Eve.(Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church)
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022
HILLSBORO, Kan. (KWCH) - As many churches put on holiday services over the weekend, one house of worship in Hillsboro continues to deal with the damage after a pipe burst on Christmas Eve.

Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church was preparing for its Christmas services when, on Christmas Eve morning, Pastor Jeremy Matlock received an unexpected phone call. He said he opened a door to the church and stepped into water. As he realized what happened and began to see the extent, Matlock said his heart sank.

“I knew Christmas Eve wasn’t going to be happening here and church wouldn’t happening here in this building for quite some time,” he said.

After hearing about the damage, Tabor College let the church host its services on the college’s campus. Rebuilding is something Mennonite Brethren and its congregation have been through before. In 2004, there was a fire at the church.

“I wasn’t here when the fire happened or this church building was built,” Matlock said. “But apparently, under all the carpet all around the building, there is scriptures. Everybody got a chance to write stuff.”

Scriptures and words of encouragement got them through the difficult times before.

Matlock said as they take a closer look at the extent of the damage, they’ll soon determine when services will happen again. It’s another setback from which the church is looking to bounce back.

“We’re a church without walls at one time. Now we’re a church with walls and then the flood happened,” Matlock said. “We are not going to have walls anymore, but Jesus is the cornerstone.”

