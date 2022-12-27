Man dies from injuries sustained in crash last week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say 30-year-old Jonson Shaad of Wichita has died from injuries sustained in a crash last Tuesday.

On Dec. 20 at approximately 11:50 am, officers responded to the crash in the 1900 block of North Rock Road. Officers found Jonson unconscious. Jonson was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say he died Monday, nearly a week after the crash.

Police say Jonson was driving north on Rock when he lost control of his green Toyota Camry, went over the median, and collided head-on with a 2014 black Nissan Altima and a silver Lincoln Continental, both moving south.

The investigation is still ongoing. This is Wichita’s 38th fatality accident and there have been 41 fatalities this year.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com