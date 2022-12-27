Man dies from injuries sustained in crash last week

Crash near 21st and Rock.
Crash near 21st and Rock.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say 30-year-old Jonson Shaad of Wichita has died from injuries sustained in a crash last Tuesday.

On Dec. 20 at approximately 11:50 am, officers responded to the crash in the 1900 block of North Rock Road. Officers found Jonson unconscious. Jonson was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say he died Monday, nearly a week after the crash.

Police say Jonson was driving north on Rock when he lost control of his green Toyota Camry, went over the median, and collided head-on with a 2014 black Nissan Altima and a silver Lincoln Continental, both moving south.

The investigation is still ongoing. This is Wichita’s 38th fatality accident and there have been 41 fatalities this year.

