Man fills up wife’s gas tank and wins $1M in the lottery

Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.
Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (Gray News) – A man in Massachusetts stopped to fill up the gas tank for his wife so she wouldn’t have to do so the next morning and walked away with some extra cash.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Christian Kalil picked up a bottle of water for his hockey game while he was at the gas station and bought a $1 million winning lottery ticket at the same time.

He told lottery officials he chose the ticket because it was in dispenser number five and his son was born in the month of May.

Kalil chose to take the annual option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000, before taxes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After an army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this...
‘Christmas miracle’ Army serviceman’s dog is found after it went missing 5 days ago
KWCH Car Crash generic
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
12 News
Missing El Dorado woman found
Baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, turns one month old on Dec. 15, 2022.
Sedgwick County Zoo: Chimp family working through healing process after Kucheza’s death
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper aids with traffic enforcement on Nov. 26, 2022.
Local, state agencies across Kansas join ‘Taking Down DUI’ traffic enforcement campaign

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) walks to his bench during the first half of an...
J.J. Watt announces retirement after 12 NFL seasons
Shots fired Dec. 10 near Central & Oliver
Wichita Police release video of unsolved shots-fired incident this month
FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
If you are not feeling like your usual self, you are not alone! We have ways to help with the...
How to beat post-holiday bloat