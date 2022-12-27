Milder breezes continue midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gusty winds and mild weather should continue for much of Kansas heading into Wednesday. While it may not be record setting warmth, most of the state will be 10-15 degrees above average.

A cold front is expected to move into northwest Kansas early Wednesday, which will drop temperatures slightly for northwest Kansas, but highs will still be in the 50s. The rest of Kansas will continue to the warmup and see highs in the 50s to near 60 along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. South winds may gust as high as 30 mph over central and eastern Kansas.

A chance for rain and snow returns to northwest Kansas into early Thursday. It will get cold enough that all snow is likely around Goodland and Colby with 1-3 inches of snow expected for Thursday morning and early afternoon. The snow could get as far east as Hays, but accumulations there are not likely.

Cooler weather takes over later in the week with highs in the 40s. Dry weather and calm conditions should take us into New Years Eve Day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s and it will remain dry.

Next big storm to watch will arrive early next week with chances for rain and snow still on the horizon.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warmer. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 42.

Thu: High: 54 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy early, then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 32 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 42 Cloudy; rain likely. Breezy.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 27 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

