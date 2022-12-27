Minimum-custody convict walks away from Wichita work release facility

Zachary Leis
Zachary Leis(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Minimum-custody resident Zachary H. Leis was placed on escape status at approximately 12:01 a.m. after it was reported that he walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility on Tuesday.

Leis, a 28-year-old white male, was reported missing when he did not return to the facility after work. He is serving a sentence for a convictions of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and two counts of domestic battery out of Sedgwick County.

Leis is 6-foot-3, 202 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Leis can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 316-779-5814, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911. The walk-away is currently being investigated.  New information will be released as it becomes available.

