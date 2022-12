WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were critically injured in a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Harding Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Central and Oliver.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

