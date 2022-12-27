Warming trend on the way to Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after a chilly Monday, we will finally see a warming trend this afternoon through Friday! Skies will be mostly sunny with breezy south winds at 15-30 mph. Highs this afternoon in south-central Kansas will be in the 40s, but western Kansas will see highs in the upper 50s/60s. The weather today in Kansas will be fairly quiet, just breezy!

Wednesday night into Thursday in northwest Kansas, a weather disturbance will track by allowing for a rain/snow mix and gusty winds. As of now, it appears all of the precipitation will be focused on the NW corner of the state. 1-3′' of snow will be possible in northwest Kansas.

A weak cold front will move in Friday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend and a slight chance of scattered showers in eastern Kansas. Most areas will remain dry.

New Year’s Day is looking to be cool with highs in the 30s and 40s statewide, which is near normal for this time of year. However, a chance of rain/snow returns to the state Sunday night (NYD) into Monday night as a powerful storm system is expected to develop over the SW US and track towards Kansas. At this time, strong winds, heavy rain/snow all appear to be possible. It is still too early to discuss who gets what, but this is definitely a system to watch!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 43

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Wind: S 15-25;gusty. Low: 35

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 56

Thu: High: 58 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 32 Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 29 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 28 Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight.

Mon: High: 45 Low: 26 Rain.

