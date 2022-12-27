Wichita Police release video of unsolved shots-fired incident this month

Shots fired Dec. 10 near Central & Oliver
Shots fired Dec. 10 near Central & Oliver(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding an aggravated assault that took place on Dec. 10 near 17th Street N. and N. Oliver in Wichita.

At around 4:20 p.m. that day, Wichita Police officers responded to a suspicious character with a weapon in the area. Callers to 911 said they heard shots fired and saw someone running from the area. Officers found used shell casings and some vehicle and structure damage in the area, but no one was injured.

Video was obtained from a Ring camera that shows a male suspect wearing all red sneaking through an alley and firing shots across Oliver – toward the East – at another man wearing all black. The man wearing all black returned fire before both leave the area. Video is available here: https://youtu.be/Q3tswK5zFpI

Anyone with information regarding this alleged crime is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters are always anonymous – Crime Stoppers will never ask someone to identify themselves. If your information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500.

