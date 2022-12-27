Wichita Police seeking help finding 13-year-old girl

Lavendar Carlson.
Lavendar Carlson.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is seeking help finding 13-year-old Lavendar Carlson.

Lavendar was last seen on foot in the 1700 block of S. Ellis Street area at around 11:50 p.m. Monday. She is 5-foot-4, 80 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pajama bottoms, a white shirt and a “Nightmare Before Christmas” sleep gown.

If you know Lavendar’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

