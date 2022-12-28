Boil water advisory issued for City of Colwich

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLWICH, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday issued a boil water advisory for the City of Colwich. KDHE said it issued the advisory because of a piping break and low water pressure in the distribution system.

“Failure to maintain required water pressure may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination,” KDHE said.

The advisory will remain in effect until conditions that placed Colwich’s water system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved, the state health department said. Until that happens, Colwich water customers should take the following precautions:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

