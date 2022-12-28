Gov. Laura Kelly bans TikTok from state-owned devices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday signed Executive Order No. 22-10, which bans the use of the social media platform TikTok on all state-owned devices for Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions and their respective employees, and prohibits access on the state network. You can view the Executive Order here.

Kelly said the order is in response to the national security and privacy risks posed by TikTok, whose parent company is a Chinese-owned company subject, the governor claims, to Chinese government requests for data, technology, and other intellectual property. Kelly is calling on all other state entities to implement similar policies.

“Today, I am taking common-sense steps to protect Kansans’ privacy and security,” Kelly said. “TikTok mines users’ data and potentially makes it available to the Chinese Communist Party -- a threat recognized by a growing group of bipartisan leaders across the United States.”

Kansas joins Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Nebraska and the federal government in implementing security policies related to TikTok. In addition to state action, Congress recently enacted a TikTok ban on all federal devices due to potential security concerns.

